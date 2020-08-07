Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rises By 5.4%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 79,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

