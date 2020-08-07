Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Increases By 5.1%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESXB opened at $5.02 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

