Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Decreases By 16.7%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 627,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after purchasing an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 656,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

