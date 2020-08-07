Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rises By 5.3%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 161,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $109,374.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

