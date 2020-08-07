Short Interest in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Grows By 5.7%

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of FBL Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FFG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

