Short Interest in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Grows By 5.3%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 151,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 571,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter.

FTSI stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. FTS International has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

