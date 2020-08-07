Short Interest in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expands By 6.2%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 717,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,457,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 402,306 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

