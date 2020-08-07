Short Interest in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declines By 8.8%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. 1,554,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

