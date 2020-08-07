Short Interest in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Rises By 6.1%

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 14,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $134.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

