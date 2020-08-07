Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Declines By 8.4%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,320,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 27,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 671,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.