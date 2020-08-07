Short Interest in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Grows By 5.3%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,252,926 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5,207.5% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,292,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 3,230,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,130 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 1,954,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 721,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.