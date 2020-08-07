Short Interest in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Declines By 9.7%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rev Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,309. The company has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

