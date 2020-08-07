Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Declines By 9.2%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 26,630,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 766.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 7,807,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,199,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

