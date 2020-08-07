Short Interest in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declines By 7.9%

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.72. 861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 64,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

