Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Increases By 5.9%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 641,900 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

