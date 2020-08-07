Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Increases By 5.9%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 274,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE THR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $462.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

