Short Interest in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Rises By 5.8%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 35.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

NYSE TR opened at $30.85 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 525,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

