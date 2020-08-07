Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Rises By 5.7%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $502,283.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,484. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USM. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.