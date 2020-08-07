Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Grows By 5.4%

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 56.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

