Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Drops By 8.3%

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

WHF opened at $9.72 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHF. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

