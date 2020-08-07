Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declines By 9.2%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,727.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,253,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 435.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 64.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 36.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The company has a market cap of $607.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

