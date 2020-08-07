Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €114.00 by Independent Research

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €114.00 ($128.09) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.50 ($134.27).

Siemens stock opened at €113.88 ($127.96) on Friday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($149.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.71.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

