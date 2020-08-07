Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.77 ($48.06).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €40.75 ($45.79) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($53.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

