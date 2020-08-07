Siemens’ (SIEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Siemens will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

