Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 972,798 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,279,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 966.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,046,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 705,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 97,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 87,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

