Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

