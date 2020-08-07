Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $10.53. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1,155,304 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.10 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.23.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$212,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,493,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,382,608.90. Also, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$202,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 880,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53. Insiders sold a total of 160,400 shares of company stock worth $1,166,804 in the last 90 days.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

