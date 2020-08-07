Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

