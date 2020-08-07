Single Collateral DAI Market Cap Tops $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.04982910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00050340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

