SingularDTV Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $344,976.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars.

