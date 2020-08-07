Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,955.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2,352.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

