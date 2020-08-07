Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $604.82

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.82 and traded as high as $634.00. Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at $618.00, with a volume of 69,936 shares changing hands.

SMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 604.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 584. The company has a market cap of $725.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.71.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 3,016 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,965.92 ($24,570.42). Also, insider Jamie Richards purchased 3,909 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 639 ($7.86) per share, with a total value of £24,978.51 ($30,739.00).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

