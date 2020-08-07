Smartshare Hits Market Cap of $408,097.35 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $7.50. Smartshare has a total market cap of $408,097.35 and $40,229.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.01973534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00088952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00110539 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

