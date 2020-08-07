SnapCoin (SNPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88,418.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 107.2% against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SnapCoin

SNPC is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

