SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $181,808.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,276,460 coins and its circulating supply is 27,199,368 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.