Social Activity Token Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $58,315.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00063488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00271688 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039958 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008806 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.