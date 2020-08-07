Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.07. Societe Generale shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 142,062 shares.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

About Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

