Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $561.48

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.48 and traded as high as $640.00. Solid State shares last traded at $615.00, with a volume of 3,046 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 517.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, insider John Macmichael sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.40), for a total value of £83,200 ($102,387.40).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

