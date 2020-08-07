Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 10,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

