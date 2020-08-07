South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 71,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,875,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

