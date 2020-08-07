South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)’s share price rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $55.29, approximately 489,706 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 336,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South State by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 139.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of South State by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 847.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

