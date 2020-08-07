Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Hecker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,331 shares of company stock worth $126,880. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

