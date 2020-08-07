SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,223,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.83. 27,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,829. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

