SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of KRE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 7,745,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

