Spectrum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,406.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $18,387.51 and approximately $3,406.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00492640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.