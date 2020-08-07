Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Spiking has a market cap of $4.77 million and $75,119.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.04993262 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

