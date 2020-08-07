Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $30.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s current price.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Spin Master in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of SNMSF traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

