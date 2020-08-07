Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,572 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock traded down $13.82 on Friday, reaching $199.84. 82,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,880. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

