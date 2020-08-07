Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.27

Shares of Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and traded as high as $40.16. Sprott shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 56,310 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

