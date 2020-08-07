SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Market Cap Hits $93,655.76

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. SRCOIN has a market cap of $93,655.76 and $25.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

